Sofia Vergara, Formula One megastar 'new couple in tinsel town'

Sofia Vergara fuels romance rumours with Formula One megastar

Sofia Vergara has recently fueled romance rumours with Formula One star Lewis Hamilton.

In the photos shared via TMZ, Sofia and Lewis were spotted together on a lunch date at a restaurant in New York.

The witnesses reportedly claimed that Sofia didn’t eat any food in front of Lewis as they both were engrossed in table talk.

In another picture, the Modern Family actress appeared in good spirits as she could seen outside the restaurant smiling and chatting with Lewis before she got into her car.

This is not the first time that Sofia has dated a younger man.

Earlier, she tied the knot with her former husband Joe Manganiello, who was four years younger than her.

After her divorce in 2023, the actress previously dated orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman but later she disclosed she was single again.

Meanwhile, Lewis had an on-off relationship with star Nicole Scherzinger from 2007 until their final split in 2015.

Over the years, the Formula 1 star was linked to Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner but he rejected romance speculations with Rihanna.

Meanwhile, Sofia attended the Golden Globes earlier this month where she spoke to Access Hollywood and revealed her goals for 2025.

“Health, money and a boyfriend or a lover maybe,” she added.