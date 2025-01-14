Siddiqui slams PTI for delay in submitting demands

PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui addresses press conference in Islamabad on September 25, 2024. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Spokesperson for the government negotiation team, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, has criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for failing to honour its promise of submitting written demands.

Talking to Geo News, Siddiqui highlighted that PTI had committed to presenting its demands in writing by December 23 but has failed to fulfil this pledge even after 22 days.

“It was promised on December 23 that demands would be presented in writing,” Siddiqui said, adding: “It has been 22 days, but the demands have not been submitted. If they couldn’t provide their demands in this time, it is not our fault.”

Siddiqui highlighted that the negotiation committee was formed on December 5, yet no written demands have been received. He further remarked that two demands were meant to be submitted to National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq but were not submitted.

“When the points are presented to us, consultations will be held with the seven coalition parties. All coalition parties will then consult with their leadership on the demands,” Siddiqui explained.

He also emphasised that deliberation takes time, saying: “It is not possible for a letter to arrive one day and for a response be given to the letter on the same day. If the demands are substantial, we need to deliberate on them. We must form a collective stance after the demands are presented.”

Siddiqui assured that while the PTI set a January 31 deadline, the government would provide a response before that date.

Third negotiation session scheduled

The NA speaker has summoned the third session of the negotiation committees from the government and the opposition PTI on January 16.

This much-anticipated in-camera session, scheduled for 11:30am at Parliament House, is expected to see the PTI finally present its demands in writing.

The meeting was confirmed following a telephonic conversation between PTI leader Asad Qaiser and the speaker.

This development came after PTI negotiators met party founder Imran Khan in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, on Sunday. According to PTI sources, the meeting was held in a "controlled environment".

Khan, imprisoned since August 2024 after his conviction in the Toshakhana case-I, has remained central to the ongoing political negotiations.

Defence minister questions PTI’s intentions

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif expressed scepticism over PTI’s commitment to meaningful negotiations, calling the ongoing talks a “mockery of dialogue.”

Speaking to Geo News on Monday, Asif said he was “100% suspicious” of PTI’s motives, accusing the party of buying time and blaming others for any failure.

“The PTI leaders are not serious about bringing Imran Khan out of prison through negotiations. Instead, they are finding scapegoats for the talks’ failure,” Asif said.

Despite his doubts, the minister stressed his support for negotiations, noting that PML-N leadership, including Nawaz Sharif and Rana Sanaullah, is also in favour of continuing dialogue.

Asif criticised PTI’s inconsistent approach, describing the talks as “a night of jokes” and accusing the party of wasting time. “There is not a single point so far that indicates progress toward a meaningful outcome,” he said, highlighting PTI’s apparent reluctance to engage in serious dialogue.