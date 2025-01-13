No link between govt-PTI talks and £190m case: Raja

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja addresses press conference outside Adiala jail after deferral of £190 million case in this screengrab on January 13, 2024. — YouTube/GeoNewsLive

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Salman Akram Raja said on Monday that there was no link between the talks and £190 million case, saying that the party would not enter any deal.

The Imran-founded party ruled out the possibility of a "deal" in the wake of ongoing negotiation process with the government, after a court once again postponed the much-anticipated verdict in the graft case against the former prime minister.

Responding to the concerns created by the repeated deferrals, Raja said during a media talk outside Adiala jail that the negotiation process was underway with reports of the third round of talks likely to take place on January 15.

However, he clarified that "if someone wants to give the impression that the verdict has been delayed due to these talks, then it is completely false".

"We will not enter into any deals. Khan sahib's [PTI founder Imran Khan] stance is clear: he will fight his battles in line with the law and the Constitution; he will prove his innocence in courts," Raja said.

The top PTI leader went on to say that the deposed prime minister had faced cases even before — the iddat and cypher cases — and emerged victorious in them.

"We will fight the cases and not enter any deals. We are in talks [with the government] for democracy, human rights, and the Constitution," he added

Raja further stated that there were no other reasons and the PTI was not seeking relief for anybody.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, who accompanied Raja at the media talk, also dismissed the questions if the verdict's postponement as part of any deal.

Accountability court Judge Nasir Javed delayed the announcement of the graft case, also known as Al-Qadir Trust case earlier this morning, expressing dismay over the no-show of the accused. It'll now be announced on January 17.

The National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) prosecution team, the media, and the court staff were present in the court room, but none from the defence were in attendance.

While the sentence was scheduled to be handed down at 11am and the judge postponed the announcement before that, Geo News' reporter Shabbir Dar said that the parties involved generally reach ahead of time.

Khan had previously claimed that the verdict — initially delayed on December 23, 2024, and again on January 6, 2025 — was postponed to "pressurise him". However, he did not appear in court today.

"I have been sitting in the courtroom for two hours, but none of them have appeared today," the judge told reporters present in the courtroom, adding: "Let's give them another chance."

The couple, along with others, has been accused by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in its December 2023 reference for allegedly adjusting Rs50 billion — £190 million at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the Pakistani government as part of the agreement with a property tycoon.