Zayn Malik marks 32nd birthday with jaw-dropping cake: See Photo

Zayn Malik celebrated his 32nd birthday with a unique The Last of Us themed cake.
The former One Direction singer marked the occasion on January 12th, by sharing photos on Instagram Stories where he acknowledged his fans birthday wishes and showed off his zombie inspired cake.
“Thank you for all the birthday wishes, 32!!” he wrote in the story while holding the bizarre cake.
He appreciated his fans for their continued support and charitable efforts, adding, “I’ve seen the projects you’ve been creating to help others and couldn’t be more thankful. Thanks for raising funds for causes close to my heart.”
In a follow-up story, the Dusk till Dawn crooner gave a closer of the treat. The cake featured a bust of a clicker the fungal zombie from the hit series and video game, The Last of Us, and had the musician’s first name embossed in grey at the base of the cake.
The PILLOWTALK artist also gave a shot out to the cake’s creator.
“@thelondonbaker Thank you for this amazing piece of art, you’re an absolute legend,” he wrote. “This cake is the best I’ve ever had in 32 years!”
Currently, Malik is busy with Stairway to Sky tour. Although he recently wrapped up his UK tour early, citing his vocal health as the reason, he is set to kick off for USA tour beginning from January 21st, 2025.
King Charles gives first statement as he is set to achieve milestone of his reign
Travis Kelce discusses his girlfriend's music on Pat McAfee Show
Christina Haack reveals Josh Hall doesn't want mediation, divorce trial looms
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster pack on the PDA in California
King Charles kicks of 2025 with poignant royal event just weeks before Prince Harry's return to UK
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson, who tied the knot in 2024, share three children