Bilawal inaugurates phase one of Malir Expressway in Karachi

General view of toll plaza at newly-constructed Malir Expressway Phase-I in Karachi. — Screengrab via X/@MediaCellPPP

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has inaugurated a state-of-the-art corridor, Malir Expressway Phase-I, in Karachi which was constructed under a public-private partnership (PPP) project in Sindh.

The Sindh government named the newly-constructed high-speed corridor after PPP founder "Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto".

Bilawal drove his vehicle himself with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on the state-of-the-art corridor, featuring a three-lane dual-carriageway with modern and access-controlled infrastructure, and also paid a toll tax of Rs100.

The inauguration ceremony was organised at the Qayyumabad Interchange of the expressway.

Addressing the event, the PPP chief said that three generations of Bhutto family were playing their role in developing the metropolis and his grandfather took revolutionary steps to improve Karachi's infrastructure and employment.

He added that his mother and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto had also paid special attention to Karachi's development and peace whenever the PPP came into power.

Bilawal said that former Karachi mayor Mustafa Kamal could testify that his father Asif Ali Zardari granted resources to the port city more than any other personality in the country.

Praising the PPP-led Sindh government for constructing the Malir Expressway, he said that this project was being developed under a public-private partnership. "We are working under this partnership successfully to resolve issues in Karachi,” he added.

He urged the government for making development projects beneficial for the business community, saying that investors would find no attraction in such projects which are not profitable to them.

The PPP admitted that water scarcity was one of the major issues in Karachi, urging the provincial government to pay attention to end water-related issues in the metropolis.

Bilawal also said that his party would not pursue politics of extremism and revenge.

"Green energy parks should also be built under the public-private partnership," Bilawal suggested and invited all segments and stakeholders to make joint efforts to develop the country's financial hub.

CM Shah, addressing the same event, admitted that the construction of Shahrah-e-Bhutto, the newly-constructed Malir Expressway, was completed after a long delay.

He said that ex-premier Benazir had approved a package 30 years ago that included expressway projects in Lyari and Malir and others.

The chief minister said that the PPP chairman had asked the provincial administration not to use the names of his family members in the development projects, however, the government made a special request to Bilawal to allow them to name this road after his grandfather due to its significance.

Spanning approximately 40km, the expressway connects Korangi Creek Avenue (DHA) to the M-9 Motorway (Superhighway) near Kathore, offering a critical link for commuters and significantly reducing travel time.

The expressway will include dedicated interchanges, providing seamless access to key residential and commercial areas along the route. The first section will feature a ramp to facilitate immediate traffic flow and will be complemented by a connecting flyover from Korangi, which is expected to be completed within two months.

The construction of the Jam Sadiq Interchange and road rehabilitation projects at the EBM and Shah Faisal Interchanges are progressing steadily. Encroachments at the Quaidabad Interchange have been cleared, and construction is ongoing to enhance connectivity.

A Toll Plaza will manage traffic flow, charging Rs100 for cars and jeeps, and Rs200 for heavy vehicles. Security measures will include patrols by traffic police, fire brigades, and Rescue 1122 ambulances.