Drew Barrymore makes rare comment about female friendships

Drew Barrymore reflects on female frienships on her talk show

Drew Barrymore has recently made rare comment about female friendships on her eponymous talk show.

Speaking with The Room Next Door star Julianne Moore about her bond with fellow women in her life over the years, Drew said, “I think female friendship has been the thing that probably anchored my life the most.”

“Most of my friends I've had for 30 and 40 years are gonna be 50, so it's like my whole life I've known these people,” explained the 49-year-old.

The Never Been Kissed actress stated, “I trust them implicitly. They're very honest with me, and I know that they've seen where I've been and where I'm going.”

“I feel like not having had traditional family, everything is possible through my female friendships,” pointed out Drew.

The Charlie’s Angels actress added, “They get you through heartbreak so much easier.”

“Every time I've ever been dumped, my first phone call is my girlfriends. They make it so much better,” she revealed.

During the show, Julianne discussed her friendship with her movie co-star Tilda Swinton.

“She and I are the same age. We have kids around the same age,” continued the 64-year-old.

Julianne further said, “We've had relatively similar careers, both have red hair, and we've seen each other at film festivals and doing press in hotels, but never knew each other.”