Intensity of cold may slightly reduce from tonight in Karachi: PMD

People purchasing warm clothes from a bazaar in Karachi. — INP/File

KARACHI: Forecasting another day of bleak and dry weather in Karachi, the Met Office on Thursday said the intensity of cold is likely to reduce a bit from tonight in the port city.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) recorded the lowest mercury at 8.5 degrees Celsius last night, while forecasting the minimum temperature to range from 8 to 10°C in the next 24 hours.

The PMD said humidity in the air was 81% and wind was blowing at a light speed from north-east.

The minimum temperature in the megalopolis dropped to as low as 6.2°C at the city's Jinnah Terminal on Tuesday, as per the PMD.

The meteorological department earlier said that the temperature was being felt 2 to 4°C colder than the actual, owing to the northeastern winds blowing at speeds ranging from 5 to-15 kilometers per hour.

It said the minimum temperature in Sindh was recorded in desert town of Mithi 0°C, while 1°C was recorded at Mohen jo Daro. Meanwhile, according to a Met Office report, Mithi was expected to experience -1°C temperature on Thursday.