Post Malone's generous move to help grappling barkeeper wins hearts

Renee Brown thanks Post Malone for the special 'Christmas gift'

Austin Richard Post professionally known as Post Malone just gave a grappling barkeeper something to remember him by.

Single mother Renee Brown, who works as a bartender at The Railyard in Houston, has been struggling to meet her basic needs by working on two jobs.

Amid all the struggle, Brown received a gift from Malone which she termed as a ‘Christmas miracle.’

The Circles singer visited her workplace in Texas on Christmas eve and gave her the most special and life-changing gift.

While briefing the whole story, the mother of one told Music Mayhem: “Going into work Christmas Eve, I was so sad I had to leave my baby girl to go to work. Oblivious that God would send me a Christmas miracle.”

The 29-year-old singer gave the bartender a hefty $20,000 tip in an effort to help her.

“This is hands down the most humble, personable celebrity I’ve had the pleasure of meeting. He changed my life on Christmas f****** Eve, and will forever be grateful. Thank you so much, Austin."

She opened that the amount she received would be helpful for her in many ways. Renee has planned on using the money to make her commute to work on a daily basis and pay her rent.

"I’m trying to save up to start a business, so I don’t have to continue working two jobs and be able to spend more time with my daughter.”

Lastly, she thanked Post Malone for helping her out in extreme difficulty.