Zendaya approves ‘Tom Holland engagement theory' in latest outing

Zendaya grabs fans' attention as she made first public appearance after Tom Holland engagement rumours arose.

The Euphoria star, 28, also enthusiastically showcased her big diamond ring at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards the day before – approving fan theories about her engagement.

The actress stepped out in West Hollywood as she arrived at an event to promote her hit film Challengers ahead of the announcement of Academy Award nominations later this month.

The Dune star, who earlier showed interest in “starting a family” with long-time boyfriend Tom, looked chic in a black leather jacket and matching skirt as she stepped into the venue. She also excites fans with her striking straight hair with bangs covering her forehead.

At every instance, the Spiderman star didn’t shy from flashing her massive stone ring.

Although the star hasn’t confirmed or refuted the rumours yet, fans on Instagram are already declaring Holland her “fiancée.”

“I believe she gives sweet nod to her now fiancée Tom and confirmed engagement,” said one user asserting that the pair is already engaged.

While another one has a contrasting thought, apparently in disbelief if that’s the truth.

“Are you sure they are engaged? Why is she hesitant to make a statement?,” added another.

While some fans are still confused, many are celebrating the milestone the duo has achieved.