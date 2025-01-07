Jemima Goldsmith suffers injury while hiking in Cape Town

Jemima Khan lying on a stretcher after she was injured during a mountain hike. — Screengrab/Instagram/@khanjemima

Jemima Goldsmith, the former wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, tumbled down while hiking on the Lion’s Head mountain in South Africa during her New Year’s vacation.

Jemima, a British socialite, suffered an injury during the hike and was then taken to a hospital in Cape Town.

The film producer took to her Instagram and shared the details of the unfortunate occurrence but in a humorous manner with a fun caption.

She wrote: “Festive break (pun intended) in Cape Town. Embracing the highs and the lows of 2025 (incredible views from the summit of Lion’s Head with friends & fam and then a tumble & an interminable hobble down in the dark). Happy New Year folks.”

She disclosed that she encountered a tumble and an injury while she was out exploring the beautiful scenes of the Lion’s Head summit along with her friends and family.

Moreover, she also wished “happy new year” to her concerned followers and admirers. The people, in response, expressed sweet wishes for her health and want her to get well soon.

A series of scenic pictures were uploaded by Jemima during her visit to the mountain in Cape Town. It was then followed by a video of her lying on a stretcher as a medical helper moved her around the hospital.

She can be seen smiling while lying on the stretcher. Additionally, some other pictures showed her standing with her injured right leg as she held on to crutches.

Lion's Head is a mountain between Table Mountain and Signal Hill in South Africa famous for its beautiful scenery, which attracts hikers and mountain lovers to visit it. It peaks at 669 metres (2,195ft) above sea level.

It is important to note that Jemima holds a powerful influence being Imran’s ex-wife not just among the incarcerated premier’s supporters but many Pakistanis. She has also received many praises and admiration for her personality making her one of the loved public figures in the country.

Jemima and Imran married on 16 May 1995 in a Nikah ceremony in Paris. They have two sons Sulaiman Isa Khan and Kasim Khan. However, after nine years of marriage, they divorced in 2004.

She is an internationally accomplished filmmaker, producer and journalist with her involvement in the making of many films, documentaries and articles for global news organisations.