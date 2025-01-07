Aid convoy hold-up leaves Kurram waiting for relief

This photograph taken on December 3, 2024, shows local residents walking across a market reopened after clashes in Parachinar. — AFP

Fragile peace in Kurram has stalled the aid convoy's departure, leaving Parachinar residents in desperate need as tensions remain high after last week's gun attack on the deputy commissioner.

The convoy, originally scheduled to deliver goods on January 4, has been stranded in Tal for the fourth day as the Tal-Parachinar Road remains closed for transit today (Tuesday) as well.

There are concerns that vegetables, fruits, and other food items may perish.

According to the administration, if the convoy proceeds, the curfew will be imposed from Chapri Check Post to Tari Mangal.

To ensure the safe passage of the convoy, authorities had announced a curfew along the main highway during its transit while Section 144 was also imposed in the district following the attack.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government temporarily suspended aid to the victims of violence in Kurram after the attack that left Kurram Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud and six others injured.

Sources told Geo News that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had ordered financial assistance for those affected by the violence in the restive Kurram tribal district.

Following his instructions, a 90% survey of households and shops in Bagan was completed to ensure compensation for the affected people. But the government took strong notice of the armed attack on the official vehicle.

When contacted, Adviser to the KP Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif confirmed the development but said that financial aid would be halted for communities found not cooperating with the government.

In a meeting in Kohat on Sunday, the government had demanded the tribal elders hand over the perpetrators of the attack or else the monetary aid will be suspended.

Aid convoy to proceed only after security clearance

Despite the delay in the departure of aid convoy, Barrister Saif continued to downplay the gravity of the situation created by the attack on Kurram DC. Speaking in Geo News' programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath' on Monday night, Saif said that the incident had certainly caused some unpleasantness but it was unlikely to affect the peace process.

He said that the first information report (FIR) into the matter had been lodged and identification of the assailants was underway.

"The tribal elders have been asked to handover the assailants to us as per the peace agreement. Both parties of the conflict have condemned the incident and assured the administration of cooperation," Barrister Saif said.

He added that the aid convoy will be allowed to proceed in a day or two after the security clearance.

Arrests

Meanwhile, as the law enforcement agencies personnel continued crackdown on suspects involved in an attack on Mehsud, one more suspected assailant was apprehended, bringing the total number of arrests to three out of the five named in the FIR.

Officials said that efforts were underway to locate the remaining suspects and other unidentified attackers.

Apart from that, authorities in the restive Kurram district arrested three tribal elders namely Syed Rahman, Saifullah and Karim Khan for their refusal to sign the recently brokered peace agreement.

The district administration said the peace agreement, approved by the KP apex committee and the government, must be implemented at all costs to ensure stability in the region.

In a related development, a new case was registered against 200 protesters who staged a sit-in outside Parachinar Press Club for allegedly blocking the main highway and violating Section 144.

The administration said that the restoration of transportation routes remained a top priority and warned against any actions that disrupted public movement.

It reiterated its commitment to ensuring peace and holding those responsible for violence accountable through thorough investigations and strict enforcement of the law.

The Kurram region has been wracked by tribal violence for decades, but around 140 people have been killed since a fresh bout of fighting broke out in November.

As feuding tribes have battled with machine guns and heavy weapons, the remote and mountainous region bordering Afghanistan has been largely cut off from the outside world.

The months-long blockade of roads has left residents of Parachinar and surrounding areas in dire need of essential supplies.

After a truce was called on January 1, the convoy was attacked as it travelled to collect the first aid delivery of food and medicine sent by road since November, officials said.