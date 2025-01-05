Ariana Grande’s hidden 'Wicked' moment with Ethan Slater revealed

Ariana Grande, global superstar who fascinates her fans with her powerful voice worldwide, has kicked off her 2024 with a bang, as she shared a never-before-seen photo with her boyfriend Ethan Slater.

The 31-year-old singer gave her fans a peek behind the curtain from the set of her most hit movie Wicked, which is currently ruling the Box Office ever since its release.

The cosy snapshot shows the couple smiling together, clearly enjoying their time behind the scenes.

While sharing the picture, the 7 Rings hitmaker captioned: "A year full of art and heart. thank you eternally for your love and support, words truly don’t suffice. i love you always and am wishing you a all a very happy new year!"

However, Ariana’s relationship with her boyfriend Ethan Slater became the topic of widespread attention in mid-2023, right after her painful breakup with Dalton Gomez.

Their new connection has sparked massive frenzy among their fans, with many curious about how their personal lives were unfolding amidst the spotlight.

Ariana Grande has stepped into a whole new world with her role as Glinda in Wicked, release on November 22, 2024, and fans can’t get enough of her character alongside Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba.