'Gladiator II' star Paul Mescal lies to bag role in 'Normal People'

'Normal People' is a romantic psychological drama released in 2020

Paul Mescal, who starred in 2020 drama series Normal People, has admitted lying to get cast for the role.

Based on Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel of the same name, the romantic series showcased Paul as Connor.

The Irish actor was so desperate to take a place in the project that he even lied for it with the producers.

Mescal told the makers that he could drive when he actually couldn’t.

In conversation with W magazine, the Foe actor revealed: "I said I could drive for Normal People, and I could not drive.”

The 28-year-old even admitted that he signed the paperwork for the show, and then he forgot to get his driving license.

"We'd signed the paperwork, I'd gotten the part, and then I'd forgotten about doing my driver's license. So, I ended up doing Normal People on a provisional license”, told Mescal.

He continued: "I could only drive the car if there was a fully licensed driver beside me."

On the other hand, All of Us Strangers actor said in pride: "I did the best driving - and we have this on record - that anybody's ever done on-screen in Normal People."

Directed by Lenny Abrahamson and Hettie Macdonald, the psychological drama star Daisy Edgar Jones alongside Paul.