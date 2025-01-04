Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner kids help dad with major 2025 plans

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s kids are seemingly helping their dad keep his promise to their mom.
According to Page Six the Batman actor was spotted with his son Samuel on Friday, January 3, spending quality time with the 12-year-old rather giving in to his smoking habit during the day.
Like father-like son, both were holding their mobile phones in their hands during their Los Angeles outing.
The Daredevil star braves the cold weather in a white coat over his black button up shirt and trousers.
Meanwhile, his son was bundled up in a tan jacket and hada blue safety helmet as he was riding a bicycle during the chilly season.
The father-son’s casual outing comes shortly after it was reported that Ben, 52, celebrated the holidays with his ex-wife Garner and all three of their shared children — son Samuel and daughters Violet, 19, and Seraphina, 15.
Notably, the Accountant star has prioritised family time as part of his promise to Garner, to quit smoking and lead a healthy lifestyle.
In Touch reported earlier that Ben has been smoking to battle his stress ever since he parted ways from Jennifer Lopez.
The insider revealed that while "Jen is begging him to find other ways to deal with his stress," Ben has promised his ex-wife that "he’ll quit and said it’s his resolution for 2025, so she’s hopeful."
Ben’s latest sighting with Samuel reflects his effort to uphold his 2025 resolution—focusing on family rather than his smoking habits— amid tensions with Lopez, 55.
