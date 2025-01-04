Billie Eilish dethrones Sabrina Carpenter with unexpected move

Sabrina Carpenter and Billie Eilish will face off at the 2025 Grammys

Billie Eilish has officially edged out Sabrina Carpenter to claim Spotify’s most-streamed song of 2024.

According to Variety, Eilish’s BIRDS OF A FEATHER reached a staggering 1.775 billion streams by year’s end, overtaking Carpenter’s viral hit Espresso, which previously dominated with 1.774 billion streams.

At Spotify Wrapped’s release in December, Carpenter had been crowned queen of the platform, with Espresso holding the top spot. However, as the year closed, Eilish’s ballad from her third album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, flew ahead, hitting 1.781 billion streams compared to Espresso’s 1.778 billion.

Carpenter’s upbeat pop anthem, released in April as the lead single from her Short ‘N Sweet album, was dubbed the song of the summer after peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. Meanwhile, Eilish’s BIRDS OF A FEATHER, released as a single in July, steadily climbed the charts after debuting at No. 12, eventually capturing the hearts of millions with its wistful lyrics and soaring melody.

Both artists are set to face off again at the 2025 Grammys, with their tracks competing for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. Eilish leads with seven nominations, while Carpenter follows closely with six.