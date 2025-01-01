Aerial firing during New Year injures 29 in Karachi

A representational image showing an ambulance parked at an incident site. — AFP/File

KARACHI: New Year celebratory gunfire in the city resulted in injuries to 29 people, including two women, police said on Wednesday.

The injured were taken to Civil Hospital, Jinnah Hospital, and Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical attention.

Rescue officials said that stray bullets struck individuals in areas such as Liaquatabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Shah Faisal Colony, and Orangi Town.

Law enforcement took action, arresting 30 individuals involved in aerial firing. The Karachi police had earlier issued warnings, saying that anyone caught firing in the air would face charges of attempted murder.

In Lahore, meanwhile, several individuals were also arrested for violating laws under the guise of New Year celebrations, the police said. The crackdown followed incidents of aerial firing and hooliganism in various parts of Lahore.

DIG Operations conducted late-night visits to different areas of the city to oversee law enforcement efforts. In Shad Bagh, police apprehended 15 suspects involved in aerial firing and unruly behaviour, recovering weapons from their possession.

Further arrests were made in Cantt, Hanjarwal, and Shahdara, where individuals were detained for engaging in hooliganism. Similarly, in Shafiqabad and Ichhra, suspects were taken into custody for participating in aerial firing and disruptive activities.

Celebrations

As the New Year arrived, spectacular fireworks displays lit up the skies of Karachi, Islamabad, Rohri, and other cities. While some marked the occasion with resolutions and promises, others celebrated with energetic festivities.

In Karachi, dazzling fireworks took place at Port Grand and the Governor House, where a 40-minute-long display captivated onlookers.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori claimed the event set a global fireworks record.

Rawalpindi and Lahore also joined the celebrations, with concerts and lively gatherings drawing crowds. In Islamabad, festivities continued in F-8 and private housing societies.

In Quetta, the arrival of the New Year was marked by fireworks, aerial firing, and special prayers in churches.

In Azad Kashmir, the New Year was welcomed with fireworks at Zero Point, Keran, along the Line of Control (LoC). A large number of locals and tourists attended the celebrations, which added a unique charm to the region.

Meanwhile, in cities such as Hyderabad and Gujranwala, residents also celebrated with enthusiasm, offering prayers for prosperity and peace in the coming year.