Asif fishy about PTI’s change of heart on talks with govt

ISLAMABAD: Raising doubts over the sincerity of Imran Khan-founded party, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday advised the government negotiation committee to be cautious during talks with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Terming it a “complete U-turn”, the defence minister asked: “I am repeatedly asking what happened to the person [PTI founder Imran Khan] who did not even want to shake hands with us [is now desperately seeking dialogue with the government].”

Speaking on Geo News programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath", the minister added: “I do not see sincerity in PTI [leadership].”

His remarks came shortly after National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq formally convened an in-camera meeting of committees representing the government and the embattled PTI on January 2, 2025 to defuse the prevailing political tensions in the country.

The crucial meeting between the ruling alliance and Imran Khan-founded party will be held at 11 am in the parliament house.

The minister reiterated that he was not against the negotiation but the ruling coalition should remain cautious.

Taking a jab at the former ruling party, he said: “Look at their desperation, PTI wants to hold talks with the establishment through us.”

Responding to a question, the minister said that the government would not compromise on nuclear and missile programmes.

'All power centres should be part of dialogue'

Addressing a ceremony on December 28, the defence minister said he was in favour of the negotiations, highlighting that all the power centres of the country should sit together to find a solution and be a part of the talks.

"There is army, bureaucracy, politicians, judiciary and media. These are the power centers and they need to sit together to resolve the issues in the country," said Asif.

However, the PML-N leader warned the government's negotiating team to not let PTI founder Khan "take advantage of you".

The PTI, during the talks, demanded a judicial probe into May 9 riots and November 26 late-night crackdown and release of "political prisoners".