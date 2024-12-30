Hugh Jackman sends fans into frenzy after sharing steamy selfie

Hugh Jackman reconnected with his friends in Australia.

Hugh Jackman broke the internet on Monday, with a shirtless poolside picture.

The 56-year-old star flashed a bright smile in a selfie he shared on Instagram, showing off his toned and sculpted shoulders.

Back in Australia, The Greatest Showman actor embraced the summer weather, drenched in water after going for a swim.

"Got to love December in Oz," he wrote in the caption of the post of himself enjoying his time by the pool.

Hugh Jackman left fans in shock as he showed off his toned muscles.

His admirers were left stunned and flooded the actor’s comment section, gushing over his looks and showering him with love.

One fan wrote, "Oh you big Aussie spunk. So good to have you home in Sydney for Christmas, how good is the weather?"

"Today is a good day because we got a Hugh selfie," another playfully commented.

This isn’t the first time Hugh sent his fans into a frenzy, as some of his followers noticed a hidden clue in one of his recent pictures.

The Australian actor is currently on vacation in Sydney with his children, 24-year-old Oscar, and 19-year-old Ava, while reconnecting with his friends.

Last Saturday, he shared a carousel of pictures from Sydney Harbour cruise, along with other highlights from his trip.

However, there was one picture that grabbed fans’ attention as they spotted a woman’s reflection in his sunglasses.

"Who's the woman in your sunglasses?" one commented, as the speculation ignited over who the mystery woman was.

The woman seen in the reflection is most likely a close friend of The Wolverine actor or a wife of a friend.