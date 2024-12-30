James Norton on what it’s like to be modern man after MeToo movement

James Norton on being introspective about modern man in wake of MeToo movement

James Norton has recently shared his thoughts on modern man after MeToo movement.

Speaking to Radio Times, the Happy Valley star noted men became when they required to be “proactive” in the light of MeToo movement.

While discussing about his new ITV drama Playing Nice, James, who plays Pete in the show, said, “What interested me was the question of what it is to be a modern man, post-Me Too, with the attempt to rebalance the patriarchal crimes of the past.”

“With a lot of men there’s a misconception that what we should be doing is making space, stepping back and almost becoming passive,” explained the 39-year-old.

James believed, “When there were people like this in the world, men ‘can’t play nice all the time’ and sometimes needed to ‘play nasty.’”

“He eventually realises that a man also has to step up,” remarked the actor while speaking of his Pete character.

James mentioned, “You have to be proactive and, sometimes, confrontational.”

Meanwhile, Playing Nice is adapted from the best-selling novel by British thriller writer JP Delaney.

The drama, which starts December 29, also features Jessica Brown Findlay, James McArdle and Niamh Algar.