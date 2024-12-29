Prince Harry’s new move blocks reunion with King Charles, William in 2025

As the royal family, or what is remaining of it, put up a united front during their Christmas Walk at their Norfolk estate, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated an intimate festive gathering.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who haven’t spent the holidays with their UK family since 2018, received an important message from the royals despite the ongoing rift.

While reports suggested that there may be peace talks on the horizon, but the situation behind the scenes appear to be getting worse with Harry’s latest battle, a royal expert warned.

“I don’t foresee any progress in mending fences with the King and William in the New Year,” royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine.

Prince Harry is understood to return to the UK in January for his case against the UK Home Office to earn the right to pay for police protection for him and his family. However, the case has become the latest hurdle preventing the reunion between the royal family.

“The court case against the Home Office continues to put Charles in a very awkward position,” Bond pointed out.

She noted that the case is becoming “something of a thorn in the royal family’s side”.

According to reports, King Charles is urged to stay away from his estranged son to avoid any legal ramifications if he tries to reconnect with Harry.

Previously, royal biographer Robert Hardman explained that Harry’s case could cause major trouble if he were to “misremember” any incidents or statements from a meeting with his father, throwing off the case completely.

“The King’s son is suing the King’s ministers in the King’s courts. That is pulling the King in three directions,” royal family’s senior constitutional expert and advisor told the Hardman.

“You also have the situation where the King's son publishes accounts of private conversations, some of which have been, shall we say, wrong,” which could lead to “serious legal jeopardy”.

While chances of a reunion appear bleak at this point, it remains to be seen if one of the royals caves in and has a change of heart.