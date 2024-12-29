Fazl to 'consider' meeting Imran Khan upon formal request

UI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman (left) and PTI founder Imran Khan. —AFP/File

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that he has not received any official message from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan seeking a meeting, highlighting that if such a request is made, he will think about it.

"I have not received any formal message from the PTI founder for a meeting," he said while talking to journalists who showed up at his residence to inquire after his health on Saturday.

"I will make a decision after thorough contemplation, if the PTI founder expresses a desire to meet me."

The JUI-F chief's remarks come more than a month after he denied media reports that claimed that the Maulana Fazlur Rehman-led party decided to meet the incarcerated PTI founder in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

The media reports had claimed that JUI-F Senator Kamran Murtaza, after receiving the court’s nod, would meet Khan in the Rawalpindi jail. During the meeting, the two opposition parties would discuss a strategy to give a tough time to the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led federal government, the reports added.

However, a JUI-F spokesperson called such media reports “rumours”, saying Senator Murtaza was not given any special task in this regard.

“There should be a fair trial in cases filed against the PTI founder. We are and will remain in contact with the PTI as an opposition party," the party's spokesperson noted.

Earlier today, Fazl reiterated his complaint about the February 8 elections, saying that his religio-political party was not provided with a level playing field in the election.

“Some individuals allowed themselves to be used, whereas we refused to be part of such manipulation,” he remarked.

Replying to a question, Fazl highlighted his party's commitment to institutional strength over personal interests in the 26th Amendment.

He also criticised uncalled-for interference in previously settled matters regarding the registration of seminaries. However, he affirmed progress on the issue.

Turning to security concerns, Fazl expressed alarm over the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, noting, “There is no writ of the government in the province as districts like Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, and Tank are under the control of terrorists.”

He further revealed that courts and government offices in Tank have been relocated to Dera Ismail Khan due to security challenges.

Responding to a question about his party's relations with the PTI, he underscored: “We maintain a working relationship with the Imran-founded party at the federal level. But, we have different stance on provincial matters.”