Sunday December 29, 2024
Logan Paul and Nina Agdal celebrate Christmas as new parents

By Web Desk
December 28, 2024
Logan Paul and Nina Agdal spent the holiday season with their family.
Logan Paul and Nina Agdal celebrated their daughter’s first Christmas.

The soon-to-be-married couple shared heartfelt photos of their celebrations as a family of three, in a joint Instagram carousel post.

"A Paul family Christmas," the engaged couple captioned their heartwarming post, sharing a sweet kiss as they held onto their baby, Esmé Agdal.

Logan wore a brown fuzzy sweater, which he paired with sleek black pants, holding on to his daughter, who rocked a red outfit.

Whereas, the Danish model stunned in a pinstriped black dress with lace and ruffles. She had her hair tied up in a high ponytail, and red nail polish that matched Esmé’s outfit.

In the following picture, the 29-year-old internet personality is seen playing field hockey with his younger brother, Jake Paul.

The next snaps showcased the professional wrestler soothing his baby on a plane, while his 27-year-old brother takes care of a bird in the background. 

"Logan rocking a baby on a private plane and Jake in the background holding a bird," a fan playfully left a comment under the post.  

Another photo captured the two lovebirds in adorable matching green pajamas, posing with a framed picture.

"Bob Ross painting is the best gift to ever receive. I'm highly jealous," an admirer commented. 