Logan Paul and Nina Agdal celebrate Christmas as new parents

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal celebrated their daughter’s first Christmas.
The soon-to-be-married couple shared heartfelt photos of their celebrations as a family of three, in a joint Instagram carousel post.
"A Paul family Christmas," the engaged couple captioned their heartwarming post, sharing a sweet kiss as they held onto their baby, Esmé Agdal.
Logan wore a brown fuzzy sweater, which he paired with sleek black pants, holding on to his daughter, who rocked a red outfit.
Whereas, the Danish model stunned in a pinstriped black dress with lace and ruffles. She had her hair tied up in a high ponytail, and red nail polish that matched Esmé’s outfit.
In the following picture, the 29-year-old internet personality is seen playing field hockey with his younger brother, Jake Paul.
The next snaps showcased the professional wrestler soothing his baby on a plane, while his 27-year-old brother takes care of a bird in the background.
"Logan rocking a baby on a private plane and Jake in the background holding a bird," a fan playfully left a comment under the post.
Another photo captured the two lovebirds in adorable matching green pajamas, posing with a framed picture.
"Bob Ross painting is the best gift to ever receive. I'm highly jealous," an admirer commented.
