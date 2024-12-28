Queen Camilla gets snubbed as Duchess Sophie honours 'old rival'

Queen Camilla received shocking news from Duchess Sophie's side despite being in power.

The Duchess of Edinburgh has been following in the footsteps of Camilla's 'old rival' Princess Diana as her philanthropic work showcased the People's Princess spirit in those projects.

It is not a hidden fact that Camilla was known as the "other woman" in Diana and the then-Prince Charles' broken marriage.

For the longest time, the now-Queen faced criticism from the well-wishers of Prince William and Prince Harry's mother.

As reported by The Mirror, royal expert Katie Nicholl drew a comparison between Sophie and Diana.

She said, "They were both blonde and both beautiful, of course, but there’s also a parallel between the ground-breaking and often dangerous work that Diana did with landmines through the Halo Trust."

Speaking of the Duchess' work, the royal commentator shared that King Charles' 'secret weapon' has been doing "similar" projects.

Sophie has been "raising awareness of vulnerable women in warzones and for victims of genocide and sexual violence."

It is important to note that Prince Edward's wife became the first working royal to visit war-hit Sudan, highlighting the heartbreaking stories of young girls and women.

Katie shared, "These are gritty topics and not necessarily the sort of thing we might associate with a royal. And yet Sophie is smashing stigmas by shining a spotlight on them in the same way Diana did."