Princess Charlotte dethrones Prince George as she receives new surprising title

Princess Charlotte beats Prince George, other royals with new surprising title

Prince William and Kate Middleton's only daughter Princess Charlotte has dethroned her own brother Prince George as she reached a new milestone at the age of 9.

King Charles III's granddaughter Charlotte has received the title of the world's richest child with the young royal having an estimated net worth of £3.9 billion, according to Express UK.

It is even more than the heir to the British throne, Prince George. It is being claimed that the princess has the highest net worth of any child in the world.

She is not only the wealthiest child in her family but the wealthiest in the world, beating the likes of Blu Ivy Carter and North West, the daughters of Jay-Z and Kanye West.

As per reports, the wealth comes down to several sources of income and is only set to increase as she grows older and takes on a more prominent role in public life.

Prince George, the Prince and Princess of Wales's eldest child and heir to the throne is second in the list of wealthy children with prince Louis placing ninth with a paltry £97.9 million net worth.

Much of Princess Charlotte’s net worth owes to the “Kate effect” the phenomenon used to describe her mother’s effortless ability to increase the desirability and often the price of outfits that she wears for the designers.

Most fashion pieces that the Princess of Wales is seen in subsequently fly off the shelves, with a photo of Kate in an outfit able to transform the future of designers.

Research from Brand Finance cited Kate as “the most powerful royal fashion influencer” and reported that pieces Kate wears increase desirability by 38 percent for American shoppers.

It is believed that Charlotte’s ability to do the same will only increase in the years to come as she steps up the amount of public work she undertakes as a member of the firm.

Charlotte is in line for significant inheritance in the years to come and has investments and business ventures already in her name, according to reports.

On the other hand, Charlotte's elder brother George received a around £18,000 present from his grandfather King Charles III for his tenth birthday and that he inherited 133,000 acres of land across 23 counties in the UK when he was born.