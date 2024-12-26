Kevin Jonas owns up to being 'bridezilla' ahead of 15th wedding anniversary

The oldest Jonas Brother tied the knot with Danielle Jonas in 2009

Kevin Jonas may have been the groom, but he wasn’t shy about embracing some “bridezilla” behaviour at his wedding to Danielle Jonas in 2009.

Reflecting on their snowy December nuptials, the oldest Jonas Brother joked that he was the one obsessing over details while Danielle stayed calm.

“I wanted to throw a great party, which we did,” the musician, 37, shared with People magazine in an interview published December 25.

Meanwhile, Danielle, 38, brushed off the idea that the blizzard derailed her plans. “I was like, whatever's going to happen is going to happen,” she said. But Kevin recalled the chaotic moments, including a tent that “almost collapsed on all of our guests.”

Even with the snowstorm, the couple’s day was “magical and perfect,” and their love story has only grown sweeter over the years. To celebrate a past anniversary, Danielle pulled off a touching surprise, recreating their wedding dinner at the same location, Oheka Castle in Huntington, N.Y.

“Like two years ago, [for] our anniversary, Dani surprised me,” Kevin revealed. “We had our entire wedding dinner — the same menu, same desserts, everything — at the castle. It was just us. It was really special.”

As for their recent 15th anniversary, Kevin and Danielle kept it simple with an earlier getaway in New York City. “Maturity is realising you don’t have to celebrate on the day,” Kevin quipped, proving that even bridezillas can mellow with time.