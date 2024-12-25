How Snoop Dogg reacted to daughter Cori's pregnancy: 'Hoped for a grandson'

Snoop Dogg is already a grandfather to seven

Snoop Dogg is gearing up for grandchild number eight—but the legendary rapper admits he had his heart set on a grandson this time around.

His daughter, Cori Broadus, announced on December 23 that she’s expecting her first child, a baby girl, with fiancé Wayne Deuce.

In an interview with E!, Cori shared her parents’ excitement over the news, saying, “They were so excited their baby girl is having a baby.” But she added with a laugh, “My dad was hoping for a grandson.”

The 25-year-old, who discovered her pregnancy in late October, revealed that while the baby wasn’t planned, she and Wayne feel “soooooo blessed.”

Cori, who has lupus and is considered high-risk, assured fans, “Me and the baby are doing perfectly fine,” and couldn’t be happier to welcome a mini version of herself.

Cori also reflected on how this milestone means instilling confidence in her daughter early on. “Growing up, I wasn’t the most confident and never felt like I fit in, so just to instill all the beautiful things in her head at a young age,” she said.

Cori further captured her gratitude perfectly on Instagram, writing, “Cats out the bag! I thank God every day for this blessing.”