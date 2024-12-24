King Charles leaves Prince William hurt with difficult decision

King Charles and Prince William seem to be at loggerheads over an issue about the royal family.

The 76-year-old monarch is allegedly giving more importance to Queen Camilla's children.

It emerges amid reports that Laura Lopes, the youngest of Queen Camilla's two children from her first marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles, will be joining the royal family for their Christmas celebrations at Sandringham this year.

Future King William and Laura reportedly engaged in "terrible fights" over their parents' relationships, according to royal author Katie Nicholl's 2010 book "Harry and William".

The author also explained the reason of feud between William and Laura in the book, saying: "William would blame Camilla for all the hurt she had caused his mother [Princess Diana], which would send Laura into a rage."

Sharing her knowledge about the nature and sentiments of Camilla's daughter, Nicholl penned: "Laura was not having any of it. She would take a hard line and fire back at William, 'Your father has ruined my life'."

Camilla's marriage to King Charles in 2005 transformed Laura's life, making her and her elder brother Tom Parker Bowles step-siblings to Princes William and Prince Harry.

However, King Charles' decision to invite his step children for Christmas celebration with the royal family has reportedly left William hurt as he wants the monarch to show the same respect to his own children, including Prince Harry.

The gathering for Christmas is set to be held at Sandringham, with Prince William himself revealing that there will be 45 attendees at the Norfolk estate.