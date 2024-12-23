'The Beatles' Paul McCartney reveals BIG plans for 2025

Paul McCartney released his last solo album in 2020

The Beatles’ bass guitar and piano player Paul McCartney has unveiled his new year resolution.

Paul revealed his big plans for the coming year. He opened saying he has a lot of songs in the pipeline which he had to put on hold earlier due to the music tour.

But now, the English songwriter is hoping that he might get back on track and finish those leftover tracks.

Recently, the 82-year-old answered a few of fan question on his websites. One of his devotees asked about his 'new year resolution'.

The Hey Jude musician replied: "I’ve been working on a lot of songs, and have had to put it to the side because of the tour.”

"So, I’m hoping to get back into that and finish up a lot of these songs”, he wrote.

McCartney made it public through his website that his aim for 2025 is to finish a 'new album'.

The singer released his last solo album in 2020 titled 'McCartney III'. He previously launched the first and second album in 1970 and 1980 respectively.