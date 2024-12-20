Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Netflix series 'Polo' faces severe criticism

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry deal with Netflix is set to expire in the autumn of next year

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's latest Netflix series, Polo, received heavy criticism from critics and viewers.

The five-episode documentary aimed to give an inside look at the elite and privileged sport but was widely panned for its premise.

Critics described it as "tedious" and a "load of old tosh," reported Mirror.

Their deal with Netflix, signed in 2020 for an estimated $100 million (£80 million), is set to expire in the autumn of next year.



So far, they have released four projects under the agreement, all docuseries: Harry & Meghan, chronicling their love story, Heart of Invictus about the Invictus Games, Polo, and Live to Lead, which profiles inspiring global leaders.