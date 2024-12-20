Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Netflix series 'Polo' faces severe criticism

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's latest Netflix series, Polo, received heavy criticism from critics and viewers.
The five-episode documentary aimed to give an inside look at the elite and privileged sport but was widely panned for its premise.
Critics described it as "tedious" and a "load of old tosh," reported Mirror.
Their deal with Netflix, signed in 2020 for an estimated $100 million (£80 million), is set to expire in the autumn of next year.
So far, they have released four projects under the agreement, all docuseries: Harry & Meghan, chronicling their love story, Heart of Invictus about the Invictus Games, Polo, and Live to Lead, which profiles inspiring global leaders.
