Harry, Meghan's 'corporate' approach vs. Kate and William keep it personal

Harry and Meghan's card promotes Archewell.

In the battle of royal Christmas cards, Prince William and Kate's festive greeting is winning hearts for its personal touch, while Harry and Meghan's card has been dubbed 'corporate' and 'lacking warmth.'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex kicked off the holiday card season with a card featuring six snaps, many from their international tours, and a family photo with their kids, Archie and Lilibet.

It was released through their non-profit, Archewell, making it clear the couple's focus is on their brand.

Meanwhile, William and Kate waited until closer to Christmas to share their greeting, which featured a cozy family shot taken in Norfolk with their three children, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis.

The photo was sourced from a video Kate released earlier this year.

Brand expert Nick Ede weighed in, noting that while William and Kate's card radiates intimacy and insight into their family life, Harry and Meghan's message comes across more as a 'thank you' for their supporters and a tool for promoting Archewell.

"It’s very corporate and not personal at all," Ede said, adding that it lacks the heartwarming charm that typically makes a holiday card a keepsake.

Prince William and Kate’s Christmas card has been hailed as a “special moment captured” — a keepsake you’d cherish, according to brand expert Nick Ede.

Ede applauded the Prince and Princess of Wales for taking their Christmas card game to new heights this year, gifting the public a heartfelt family photo that showcases their bond and the strength they've shown through a challenging year.

“This year, they’ve shown once again a candid photograph of the family, making it even more personal and profound,” Ede said.

He noted that Catherine’s focus on family and togetherness comes across powerfully in the card, which “resonates with fans of the family.”

As for Harry and Meghan, Ede believes their card was a more “professional” affair, aimed at highlighting their Archewell brand.

“They’ve sent a card that’s much more businesslike, from the Archewell brand, rather than a personal family message,” he said.