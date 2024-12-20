King Charles beams with joy in new video message after fresh health update 

Buckingham Palace shared a delightful video featuring King Charles after the recent update on his health.
On December 20, BBC Countryfile shared a joined post with the official Instagram page of the royal family on Instagram.
The video featured the King in a pleasant mood, interacting with the students who presented him with traditional gifts for a Christmas tree.
The statement alongside the video reads, "Decorations fit for The King. Last week, Countryfile had a special invitation from @highgrovegarden to get in the festive spirit with students from The King’s Foundation, which champions education in traditional crafts."
"Tune in for the #Countryfile Christmas special, Sunday 22 December on BBC One at 5.30 pm Or watch on BBC iPlayer."
It is important to mention this video message came after a Palace insider revealed that King Charles' cancer treatment is going in a positive trajectory.
As per Sky News, the source shared, "[The monarch's] treatment has been moving in a positive direction and as a managed condition the treatment cycle will continue into next year."
