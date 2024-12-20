Will stand in front of dumpers: Sindh governor

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori during a press conference held at the Governor House released on August 23, 2024. — Facebook/@TeamKTessori

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has promised decisive measures to curb the menace of reckless dumper trucks responsible for repeated fatalities in the city, saying that he will face the heavy goods vehicles himself if such tragic incidents persist.

Speaking at a press conference at Governor House on Thursday, Tessori condemned the inadequate regulation of heavy vehicles. Referring to the recent tragic death of a two-year-old girl, he emphasised the urgent need to address the issue to prevent further loss of innocent lives.

"Day or night, dumpers roam freely on Karachi’s streets, causing devastation. If this does not stop, you will see your governor standing in front of them," Tessori warned.

The governor asked Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to give orders for an operation to be started tonight. He also demanded answers from the Traffic deputy inspector general, questioning why existing laws were not being enforced against these vehicles.

Moreover, he announced plans to take the issue to court, asking: "Are the children of this city orphaned to be killed like this? Enough is enough; we won’t allow this to continue any further."

During the press conference, Tessori also announced that December 24 would be observed as Mohajir Culture Day at the Governor's House, honouring Karachi's diverse heritage.

He noted similar celebrations of other cultures, such as Sindhi Ajrak Day, and reiterated his commitment to fostering cultural unity.

Additionally, Tessori highlighted his efforts to bring leaders of various religions and sects together during Dr Zakir Naik’s recent visit to Pakistan. "We created a platform for interfaith harmony, where all attendees spoke positively about one another," he remarked.

Karachi has been witnessing a surge in road accidents involving dumper trucks and other heavy duty vehicles that have resulted in a number of casualties in the recent times.