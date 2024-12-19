Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck nowhere near to settle their divorce

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck cannot settle their divorce after six months: More inside

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck fail to settle their divorce even after six months.

A source spilled to In Touch Weekly, “It’s been six months since JLo filed and nothing has been resolved, it doesn’t seem like they’re anywhere close to finalising the divorce.”

The situation became highly stressful which is why Ben decided to ignore JLo and choose to hang out more with his former wife Jennifer Garner.

After JLo and Ben split in August 2024, the source mentioned, “They both said they wanted to do it amicably and have even talked a good game about wanting to consciously uncouple.”

“But that plan seems to be out the window because they can’t agree on how to divide things up, which of course is affecting things,” explained an insider.

It is pertinent to mention that JLo and Ben could not find any common ground for divorce settlement.

Another source claimed that JLo “thinks Ben ought to just give in to all her demands,” but he hasn’t conceded yet, and “it infuriates her that he’s trying to come out of this on top when he’s the one that left her high and dry”.

“Lopez feels like the least he could do is be a gentleman in their divorce,” noted an insider.

However, the source pointed out that Ben never saw it that way, adding, “He thinks he’s been more than fair and JLo is the one purposely dragging this on and nitpicking over little details.”

The source dished that JLo is “worth more than twice as much as him so it’s especially hard for him not to see this as her being vindictive and greedy”.

“They both say they’re desperate to avoid more drama, but the longer this drags on, the worse it’s going to get,” said an insider.