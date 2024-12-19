Britney Spears’ inner circle expresses concern over her erratic behaviour

Britney Spears rejects new concerns for her wellbeing: Source

Britney Spears’ inner circle has recently expressed their concerns over singer’s erratic behaviour.

A source spilled to In Touch Weekly that the Toxic hit-maker “dismisses” new concerns for her “wellbeing”.

“She angrily insisted that people back off and leave her alone even though there are justifiable fears about her erratic behavior that are growing inside her inner circle,” said an insider.

Britney’s closed ones were scared after the singer posted an odd video on her birthday earlier this month.

In the clip, she claimed that she’s moved to Mexico to start a kindergarten and that she’s now five years old.

In 2023, the songstress made headlines when she appeared in a video while dancing with knives.

Another source noted that Britney “shares these absurd videos for attention”.

However, given her mental health issues, the insider mentioned that people “keep a check on her and offer to get her help”.

“Britney seems to want it both ways, and does all sorts of other wacky stuff and then complains when people take notice,” shared a third source.

After the conservatorship was suspended in September 2021, Britney is “trying to live her best life,” amid constant media scrutiny.

The source pointed out, “It’s infuriating to Britney because she swears that she’s totally fine and is just finally doing whatever the heck she wants.”

“She knows some of her fans get her videos and love them and she has fun making them, she doesn’t see what all the fuss is about and wishes people would back off and leave her alone,” added an insider.