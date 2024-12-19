Sabrina Carpenter feels ‘hopeless’ after split with Barry Keoghan

Sabrina Carpenter breaks silence on breakup from Barry Keoghan

Sabrina Carpenter, the Espresso hitmaker, has broken her silence after calling quits with Barry Keoghan.

On December 17th, the Feather singer made a surprising appearance at Jack Antonoff's annual The Ally Coalition talent show event in New York.

The 25-year-old joined the Bleachers' lead singer on stage to perform Slim Pickins, a song produced by Antonoff for Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet album.

Before kicking-off the performance, the Grammy nominee shared the idiom that inspired her prior to the breakup "there’s plenty of fish in the sea." However, she said that the old saying is a "big fat lie."

The popstar further added that her opinion might be disagreeable, hinting that the song takes a more "pessimistic" outlook.

After dating for nearly a year, the couple separated earlier this month. A source told US Weekly, "It’s been challenging for their relationship since she started going on tour and has been gone a lot."

The insider further added, "Their schedules were not aligning. All the time spent apart it was hard to maintain a relationship amid her career exploding."

Following the news of their breakup, Keoghan deleted his social media account, asking fans to "please be respectful."

Currently, the former couple is focusing on their respective works.

Carpenter had an eventful year, experiencing a major breakout with the release of her Short ’N’ Sweet album. She also served as an opener during Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

Keoghan remains busy with various film projects including Peaky Blinders. Meanwhile, Sabrina is set to release her Nonsense Christmas special on Netflix.