Tom Holland reveals struggle to balance fame-game and reality

Tom Holland, American star who is best known for his roles in many hit movies, recently admitted that fame wasn't something he wanted to achieve as he never dreamed of it.

The 27-year-old actor, best known for playing Spider-Man, candidly opened up about how he feels about being in the major spotlight while balancing his personal life as well.

During his recent appearance at 'Dish with Waitrose' podcast, Tom shared, "It's like a constant balancing act. And it's just about being aware of what's being said, but not allowing that to really influence, like, who you are as a person."

"People always say, like, oh, you shouldn't change and stuff, but I think change is good."

He further talked about how people asked him to change a few things about himself which comes in between his personal and professional life.

"You know, there are some people that I think should change a lot. But I think that, I don't know. It's just about being malleable. And It's about being able to adapt to what's happening in the time."

As he mentioned before that the Cherry star uses his phone all the time and feels like that if someone has any kind of issue with him, they should just send him a text to let him know the problem.

Tom Holland, who started his romance with Zendaya back in 2021, further mentioned that neither he nor his family ever sought fame.