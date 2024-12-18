Alec Baldwin set to reveal turning points in 'Rust' shooting scandal

Alec Baldwin, American actor who earlier got traumatised with his fatal shooting incident on the set of Rust, recently promised his fans and the audience to reveal the harsh truth about what exactly happened.

The painful tragedy which took the life of poor soul Halyna Hutchins back in 2021, will haunt Baldwin forever ever since the shooting accident as he faced intense public backlash as well as legal battles and personal heartbreak.

The 66-year-old actor is insisting on saying that he didn’t pull the trigger as it happened very unexpectedly.

The incident thrown him into the dark place in the middle of every public fight.

The star was charged with involuntary manslaughter, but later the charges were dropped in July 2024 as his legal team uncovered more evidence that has been hidden by prosecutors and Santa Fe authorities.

Despite all the chaos and painful days, the Supercell actor still has a hope as he claimed, "I do believe that things are coming back my way to work."

However, Baldwin is now finally set to reveal his side of the Rust tragic story as he’s planning to use upcoming legal steps to uncover what really happened during the shooting scene.

"It’s going to be undeniably a successful effort to raise and to expose what really happened."