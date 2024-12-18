Saoirse Ronan reveals why she decided to marry Jack Lowden

Saoirse Ronan on why she decided to marry husband Jack Lowden

Saoirse Ronan has recently explained why she decided to marry Jack Lowden in a podcast interview.

While speaking on Ruthie's Table 4 podcast, the Little Women star, who tied the knot with Jack earlier this year after four years of dating, confessed that it was all because of his love for food.

“Jack loves how much I love food,” she told the podcast host.

Saoirse continued, “I was eating a burger and I was like, ‘What are you looking at?’”

“Jack said, ‘I'm watching you eat that because you're getting so much out of it.’ That was when I knew,” stated the Lady Bird actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Saoirse offered insight into her relationship with Jack.

The Ammonite actress revealed she wanted to do a “cheesy karaoke duet” with Jack.

“It's Shallow from A Star is Born. I want him to be my Bradley, and I'll be his Gaga. And he won't do it. He hasn't committed,” explained the 30-year-old.

To which, Saoirse quipped, “Well, what's marriage for? You know what I mean? What are we doing here?”

Earlier in October, Saoirse was in the news for her powerful comment on women’s safety in a viral clip from Graham Norton’s Show.

The actress received praise from her fans for initiating global conversation about gendered violence.