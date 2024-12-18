Nicole Kidman pokes fun at media professional during 'Babygirl' premiere

Nicole Kidman recently made it to the headlines for a playful exchange with a media person during the premiere of her upcoming movie, Babygirl.

As reported by Daily Mail, the 57-year-old actress attended the special screening for her new movie in New York City, where she playfully interacted with a journalist.

In a viral clip, Kidman was seen asking the reporter from Pop Crave magazine to repeat the name of their outlet, upon his response she laughed sarcastically while looking at the other side of the camera.

She also mentioned that she still couldn't recall the name of the publication, likely due to its rareness.

As the playful exchange between Kidman and a media professional gained popularity on social media, several fans appreciated her for her unbothered attitude, while others dubbed her behaviour impolite and extremely unprofessional.

One fan commented, "Like lowkey the way she laughed so extremely too I’d be like nvm b**** I’m not asking you anything then."

"She’s so Queenie," another admirer gushed over her reaction.

This came after Kidman recently opened up about her intense scenes in Babygirl, where she stars alongside 28-year-old co-star Harris Dickinson.

The Perfect Couple star explained working on the film, stating, "There was still a flow to it, which allowed space to move and change and work, it wasn’t confined, and I love to work that way."

For the unversed, Kidman is currently promoting her erotic-thriller film Babygirl, which is set to be released on Christmas Day, December 25th, 2024.