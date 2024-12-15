Educational institutions in twin cities, Lahore to remain shut tomorrow

Students wearing face masks walk along a street in Lahore on November 21, 2023. — AFP

As the country marks the 10th anniversary of the Peshawar Army Public School (APS) attack on Monday, all the public and private schools and colleges in Lahore, Islamabad and Rawalpindi will remain closed, it emerged on Sunday.

The heinous attack claimed the lives of 147 innocent students and teachers on December 16, 2014, and remains the bloodiest and most painful in the country's history, as six terrorists wearing military uniforms entered the school premises and fired at students, teachers and staff.

At least 147 people including 122 students embraced martyrdom, while the school's principal Tahira Qazi and school teacher Sofia Hijab were also martyred in the attack.

In the encounter with the terrorists, at least nine security personnel including two officers were injured. Additionally, six terrorists involved in the attack were arrested by the security forces and were subsequently sentenced to death by the military courts.

According to a notification issued by the office of the deputy commissioner Rawalpindi today, all the public and private schools and colleges in the territorial jurisdiction of the city will remain shut on Monday.

“In exercise of powers conferred upon me vide notification no. SOW-I(S&GAD)1-4/2018(Pt-IV), dated 26, 12, 2023 issued by the Services and General Administration Department, Government of Punjab Lahore, I, Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema, Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi, hereby declared holiday in all public and private schools and colleges in the territorial jurisdiction of Rawalpindi on 16, 12, 24,” read the notification.

Similarly, Lahore Chief Executive Officer for Education Nazar Hussain said that all the educational institutions in the mega city would remain shut to mark the anniversary of Dhaka fall and the APS massacre.

He said that the nation will never forget the supreme sacrifices rendered by the APS martyrs.

“The martyrdom of children in APS Peshawar strengthened and united the nation,” he added.