Selena Gomez shares rare insight of growing up with teen mother

Selena Gomez and Saoirse Ronan discuss Emilia Pérez and Blitz on 'Variety Studio: Actors on Actors'

Selena Gomez has reflected on her childhood, explaining how her mother helped her to become a star.

The Calm Down singer and Saoirse Ronan had a sit-down on Variety Studio: Actors on Actors, where the two discussed about playing maternal roles in their recent movies.

“My mom had me when she was 16,” she said. “I do feel that we grew up together, and that’s a different perspective than someone who would wait until they’re older to have a child.”

Comparing her upbringing to the to the popular 2000s comedy series Gilmore Girls, the Love On crooner expressed her gratitude for the unique bond she shared with her mother.

“I am so grateful that we were there for each other. It felt very Gilmore Girls.”

The 32-year-old, also praised her mother's vigilance and awareness of the surrounding at such a young age, emphasising how she helped her in keeping her sanity intact.

The discussion came after Ronan shared her experience of playing a teen mom, Rita in Blitz, who is also growing alongside her little boy, George.

This led Gomez to reflect on her experience of playing a mother in Emilia Pérez, describing it as “very sweet”.

Gomez received Golden Globes nomination for the best supporting actress in a motion picture for her role in Emilia Pérez, while Ronan was snubbed from nominations.