Paul Mescal signs another BIG role after 'Gladiator II'

'Gladiator II' director officially confirms Paul Mescal's rumoured project

Paul Mescal has just been confirmed for another big film after Gladiator II.

The role that was just a rumour as of yet, has now officially landed in Paul’s fate.

Earlier, there were speculations that the Foe actor will be featuring in director Sam Mendes’ four films venture on popular band The Beatles.

Rumours had it that Mescal would be playing Paul McCartney in Sam’s project.

The news have finally been confirmed by ace director Ridley Scott in a panel discussion with The Hollywood Reporter.

During the chat, the director was asked if he has plans to work with Paul again after Gladiator II, to which he replied that he does have plans to team up with the 28-year-old Irish actor again, but he might have to put the plan on hold as Paul’s busy with the Beatles movies.

"Yes, maybe. Paul is actually stacked up, doing the Beatles next. So I may have to let him go”, stated the Napoleon creator.

Official distributor for the all-new venture, Sony Pictures, have not yet announced the official cast for the much-anticipated project.

However, Mescal is not the only actor confirmed for Mendes' project. According to OG drummer of the famous band Ringo Starr, Barry Keoghan has been taking drumming lessons, hinting that he might be taking the titular role.

Meanwhile, Joseph Quinn is also expected to star in the film.