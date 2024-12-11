An undated image of JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah. — Facebook@ Hafiz Hamdullah/File

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) senior leader Hafiz Hamdullah has said that his party and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were not on the same page regarding the civil disobedience movement announced by the latter.

Speaking on Geo News' programme "Capital Talk", Hamdullah ruled out any decision regarding a joint campaign with the PTI and remarked that the civil disobedience movement would harm PTI itself the most.

However, highlighting that there were no absolute certainties in politics, he said that the matter would be considered if the former ruling party approached the JUI-F.

The politician's statement came in light of PTI leader Asad Qaiser's claims about ongoing communication with Maulana Fazlur Rehman for a unified anti-government campaign.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Shaukat Yousafzai has threatened to declare a civil disobedience movement from December 14 if the government does not engage in serious negotiations.

Qaiser, in conversation with the media in Peshawar on Tuesday, had said: "We are in contact with [JUI-F Emir] Maulana Fazlur Rehman. We want to launch a joint movement against the government."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lambasted the PTI for threatening the government to launch civil disobedience, terming the move an "enmity with Pakistan".

Addressing a cabinet meeting, the prime minister expressed satisfaction over the rise in remittances and said the development occurred despite the call for civil disobedience from a particular political party, adding that it reflects the trust of overseas Pakistanis in the government.

He also emphasised the need for political stability for economic development, saying that directions have been given to ensure that those who recently attempted to attack Islamabad will not be spared.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, moreover, challenged the former ruling party to stand firm on its newly-announced civil disobedience movement after failed attempts to "attack" the capital.

"I challenge them [PTI] that their civil disobedience call will fail [...] no one will burn their utility bills," the PML-N leader said while speaking on the National Assembly floor.