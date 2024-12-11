Asif calls Imran, Hamid 'partners in crime'

A collage showing Defence Minister Khawaja Asif (left) and former PM Imran Khan pictured alongside then-ISI chief Faiz Hamid. — Reuters/PMO/File

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Faiz Hamid are "partners in crime", Defence Minister Khawaja Asif alleged on Tuesday.

Asif — whose party leadership has time again accused the former spy master of being involved in their previous government's downfall — said: [Faiz's] personal benefits aside, his and PTI founder's interests had converged".

His remarks came in the backdrop of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announcement revealing that Faiz was formally charged with multiple offences, including engaging in political activities and violating the Official Secrets Act.

These violations have compromised state security and interests, said the military's media wing a day earlier.

Additionally, the charges include misuse of authority and government resources, as well as causing wrongful losses to individuals.

Speaking on Geo News' programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath", defence czar Asif revealed that Khan, during his tenure as prime minister, aimed to position Hamid as a future army chief.

"[...] and then, their 10-year plan could go ahead," he said, without elaborating much.

The minister added that a desperate attempt was made on May 9, 2023, so that there is a "talk within the institution" of bringing the PTI back into power.

May 9 refers to the day when Khan was arrested on graft charges, which led to country-wide protests. During the demonstrations, PTI workers had ransacked state installations, including an attack on the Rawalpindi's General Headquarters (GHQ).

Asif further added that the indictment does not only include Faiz as the beneficiary but also the former prime minister. "They must have definitely tried to stir unrest within the ranks on May 9," he remarked.

When asked further about the charge sheet, the minister said that it was backed by solid evidence. "This case will continue," Asif, whose party is arch-rivals with the PTI, said.

The defence minister said that Khan tops the list of beneficiaries and those involved will be held accountable. He said that those involved are fully aware of the extent of their actions.

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has said that his party has nothing to do with the matter. "The party has already said this that the charge sheet against General (retd) Faiz is an internal matter of the military."