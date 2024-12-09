Water supply to Karachi's areas resumes as damaged pipeline fixed

Heavy machinery being used during the development work on University Road in Karachi on September 25, 2024. — APP

Water supply restored to several parts of Karachi from the Dhabeji Pumping Station as repair work of the 85-inch water pipeline on Karachi's University Road completed has been completed, a spokesperson of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KW&SC) said on Monday.

During the ongoing Red Line project, the line had burst on November 29 and repair work had begun on December 3.

The water supply company had to shut down several Dhabeji water pumps due to the repair work as the damage to the pipeline caused a loss of thousands of gallons of water.

Due to the closure of the Dhabeji Pumping Station, water supply in various areas of the Metropolitan city was entirely cut off including Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Mosmiyat, Safoora, a number of block of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Bahadurabad, Tariq Road, Jamshed Road, New MA Jinnah Road, Ramaswamy, Ranchor Lane, Garden, Lyari, Saddar and Lines Area.

The KWSC had requested residents of the above mentioned areas to use water frugally as the repair work was expected to result in the loss of 150 million gallons of water per day.

A spokesperson of the water corporation on Sunday said that the repair of the 84-inch main water line on University Road was nearing completion and work was expected to complete within the next 14 hours.

The spokesperson stated that the repair work continued uninterrupted for 24 hours a day under the supervision of Chief Engineer WTM Zafar Palijo.

A team of over 300 labourers, working in three shifts, along with Superintendent Engineers Tanveer Sheikh, Abdul Aziz and Muhammad Siddique Tanyu participated in the effort. Heavy machinery was also deployed at the site to facilitate the process.

The spokesperson explained that one significant cause of the delay was the extensive de-silting of the pipeline. During road construction, drilling machines used to build large pillars punctured the water line in two places, creating 16-foot-long holes.

To prevent water pressure from leaking, debris, stones, and concrete were stuffed into these holes, resulting in 96 feet of accumulated concrete across six pipe sections.