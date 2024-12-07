Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella makes rare appearance

Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman's adopted daughter Bella shares new art update with fans

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella, who isn't a social media freak, shared a rare selfie with her fans, on Friday.

The 31-year-old posted a snap of herself, displaying her artwork at Florida’s Imagine Museum.

Bella smiled softly in a white dress as she posed standing next to an art work and showcasing green, yellow, and white abstract work. She flaunted her tattooed arms.

"This lil' guy made it to @imaginemuseum," she wrote in white font across the image.

According to her official website, she has been 'sketching since her tiny hands were able to grasp a pen.'

The site further mentioned that she initially started her artistic journey with pen and paper, later expanding to various mediums, including digital.

For the unknown, Bella is the adopted daughter of the estranged partner, who tied the knot on December 24, 1990, after meeting on the set of their film Days of Thunder.

The duo had adopted two more children, Isabella Jane and Connor Antony.

However, the Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's spokesperson announced their split on February 5, 2001. Cruise filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences.