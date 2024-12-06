Prince William, Kate Middleton take big step as Prince Harry, Meghan's plan exposed

Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘will never professionally separate’ like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince William and Kate Middleton have made final decision about their relationship amid speculations about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's plan.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have decided to remain united in their royal duties, contrasting with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's independent engagements.

The future King and his wife Princess Catherine have decided not to follow in the California-based couple's footsteps. Harry and Meghan are increasingly pursuing solo projects these days.

Kate and William do not plan to ‘separate’ their working lives as Harry and Meghan have reportedly done, despite a ‘Wikipedia row’.

This week, the arrangement of the Sussexes’ engagements remained the same – Harry was in New York City on Wednesday while Meghan was in California.

“William and Catherine know that their strength is as a couple. It’s surprising that Harry and Meghan seem to believe that they are stronger apart when it comes to their engagements,” an insider told Daily Mail.

“Yes, the Prince and Princess of Wales will do things separately, but they will be together when it matters,” they added.