Rajender Meghwar becomes Pakistan’s first Hindu PSP officer

Rajender Meghwar has become Pakistan’s first Hindu Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) officer after he assumed charge of his office in Faisalabad.
Meghwar, a young guy from a destitute region of Sindh, Badin, is posted as an assistant superintendent of police (ASP) at Faisalabad Police, Gulberg. After clearing the CSS exams, he joined the police department.
Upon his appointment as an officer in the police department, ASP Meghwar stated that he is extremely glad his dream of serving the people has come true.
As per his opinion, he said, he could do so much work for the people of his community in the police department which he felt he could not do in other departments.
"By being in the police department, we can resolve issues of people on the ground, which we cannot do in the other departments," he said.
On the other hand, police officials are also optimistic about appointing a Hindu youth as an ASP in Faisalabad for the first time since the establishment of the Punjab Police.
Police officials said that Meghwar would help maintain law and order as well as solve the problems of minorities.
"We are fortunate to have a Hindu officer. His inclusion will prove to be highly beneficial in Faisalabad. This will boost the concept of inclusivity in the police."
Meanwhile, Roopmati, a woman from a minority community in Rahim Yar Khan, has also passed the CSS exam.
Roopmati has expressed her desire to project Pakistan's soft image worldwide by working in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
