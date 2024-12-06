Tom Cruise’s daughter over the moon after becoming a ‘millionaire’

Tom Cruise's daughter turns into 'millionaire': Source

Tom Cruise’s daughter Suri is over the moon after she has turned into a millionaire via her father’s trust fund.

According to media reports, the trust fund was created for Suri when her parents Tom and Katie Holmes divorced, and the amount set aside was “substantial”.

A source spilled to DailyMail.com that college life for Suri might get easier after it was revealed that her trust fund from her father “kicked in”.

“It is part of the divorce deal that a trust fund provided by Tom Cruise be shared with daughter Suri Cruise when she turns 18, and it is substantial,” said an insider.

The source maintained, “She was allowed to access it when she turned 18 in April.”

“The rest of the money will become available to her once she enters her 30s,” remarked an insider.

The source noted. “The trust fund was carefully constructed so that she does not get all the money at once and becomes overwhelmed.”

It is pertinent to mention that Tom had no issue paying this fee for his daughter as it’s also part of actor’s divorce deal with Katie.

“Tom is indeed paying for Suri's tuition, he has always paid for her schooling and would never stop as he is a stand-up guy,” said an insider close to Top Gun actor.

The source pointed out, “He has never hesitated paying his daughter's child support and expenses. He does not go back on his word. He is fulfilling his obligation.”

Meanwhile, Katie also set up a trust fund for Suri so she can “afford a great quality of life”.