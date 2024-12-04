Gal Gadot receives massive backlash over 'Snow White' evil character

Gal Gadot, Hollywood's gorgeous actress who is best known for her role as Wonder Woman, is right now facing tough criticism after her role as evil stepmother in Disney's fiction.

The 39-year-old star's fans expressed their mixed emotions as some of them are excited to see their favourite woman playing the wicked and more darker character in Snow White as some showed their dislike.

People on the X (formerly known as Twitter) shared their disappointment and said they don't believe that she can match Charlize Theron's iconic performance in the film.

One use expressed their disappointment and said: "Why do movies keep casting Gal Gadot like are the actors still on strike ??"

"Gal Gadot has no range, no talent, no charisma, no morals so, naturally, Hollywood is committed to make her a movie star. You really have to suck to make it in that business,” another criticised.

Someone backlashed the star and shared: "Gal Gadot is such an impressively bad actor like she somehow gets worse the more she does it. the second she opened her mouth in that snow white trailer she stumbled and fell and she never got back up."

However, the next folk tale Snow White, is now set to release in 2025. It reimagines the beloved story with kind of modern touch while keeping magical charm.